BOSTON — A Maine man was stopped at Boston’s Logan International Airport last week with a 9 mm handgun and a gun magazine in his backpack.

The man was stopped at about 5:30 a.m. Friday at a Terminal B security checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

State police were notified and found that the man had an expired concealed firearms permit. He was informed that he would be issued a summons for illegal possession of a firearm, the TSA said.





The agency did not disclose his name.

It was the second time during the Thanksgiving holiday rush that a gun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on luggage at Logan. A woman was stopped with a loaded gun last Wednesday, the agency said.

The TSA has now detected 17 firearms at Boston security checkpoints this year.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, the TSA said.