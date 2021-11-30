The town of Bucksport reported Tuesday that it found a fake dollar bill in a cash deposit at the town office.

The town posted a picture of a counterfeit dollar bill that read “Motion Picture Use” at the top and said the fake was found on Monday night while the town office was counting money received there and at the transfer station. Town officials were unable to determine where the counterfeit came from, according to the Facebook post.

“Although most places check bills from $20 on up — it appears that close scrutiny is now needed for ones as well,” the town wrote. “We are sharing this so our local businesses do not have this occur.”

Bucksport police are investigating and the town asks anyone who receives a counterfeit bill to report it.