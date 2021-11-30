BANGOR — As cases of coronavirus continue to impact our communities, Rotary Club of Bangor is planning to, once again this year, hold its Festival of Lights event in lieu of the traditional holiday parade. Held in partnership with Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau, Downtown Bangor Partnership, and Links Web Design, Rotary Club of Bangor invites businesses, non-profits, private homeowners, municipal organizations, and entire neighborhoods to create festive and colorful light displays at their own locations, and the public can view them at their leisure. Announcing the 2021 Festival of Lights!

From Dec. 4 through Jan. 2, the public is invited to drive by participating homes and organizations and enjoy light displays from the safety of their own vehicles. Then, cast your vote for your favorites by visiting bangorrotary.org or visitbangormaine.com. There will be five categories to vote on, with the top vote recipient being honored with Best Overall. The competition categories are:

Outstanding Non-Profit display

Outstanding Residential display

Outstanding Commercial display

Outstanding Municipal display

Outstanding Neighborhood display

Best Overall/Fan Favorite (most overall votes)

Trophies will be awarded to all winners and a $500 cash prize to the light display voted Best Overall. Maps with directions to participating locations will be provided on the websites listed above.

“Although we were disappointed to have to set aside our traditional parade for one more year, we feel the health and safety of our friends and neighbors is paramount above all else,” says John Byrne, president, Rotary Club of Bangor. “We are happy that we had such a successful Festival of Lights lighting competition last year, and look forward to seeing what folks come up with this year.”

In addition, Rotary Club of Bangor will again dress up the downtown Bangor holiday tree with updated lighting and decorations. We will light the tree on Saturday, Dec. 4 in West Market Square to officially kick off our community-wide competition.

Rotary Club of Bangor offers our sincere thanks to the following organizations who have already signed on as sponsors of this year’s Festival of Lights: Northern Light Health, Edward Jones – Office of John Byrne, Maine Savings FCU, Visiting Angels, Cyr Bus Lines, and Bangor International Airport. Any business or organization wishing to support the event is welcome to contact Sarah Joy at sejoy@northernlight.org.



Join us! Get creative with a joyful light display of your own, then hit the road with your loved ones and friends to celebrate the holidays with Bangor Rotary Club’s Festival of Lights!For more information or to sign up to participate in the competition, visit bangorrotary.org or call Roland Narofsky, chairperson, Bangor Rotary Festival of Lights Community Competition, at 207-745-2597 or email rnarofsky@mainesavings.com.