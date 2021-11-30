Machias Savings Bank has recently been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, as well as being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine.

For the seventh year, Machias Savings Bank was named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, ranking #8 out of the 90 banks that were recognized nationally. This year, American Banker asked executives at banks that earned a spot on the list how they’re handling challenges associated with hiring and retaining talent.

Machias Savings Bank CEO Larry Barker noted that while MSB’s bankers take pride in cultivating relationships with clients and communities, some of the most important relationships are inside the bank’s walls. MSB employees strengthen relationships with each other through events like free lunch Fridays, employee appreciation week, and seasonal door-decorating contests. They also have the opportunity to walk in each other’s shoes through job-shadowing and other programs that give employees the opportunity to see what it’s like to work in different areas of the bank.





Machias Savings Bank was also recognized as the #2 employer in the “Large Employer” category in the annual ranking of the Best Places to Work in Maine, a program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback.

“We’re so proud that throughout our more than 150 year history in Maine we’ve not only been fostering long lasting customer relationships, but investing in employees that truly believe in our commitment to community,” said Barker. “That commitment starts internally, and we’ve seen the ripple effect throughout Maine as our team comes together every day to find new ways to say ‘Yes’ to helping our communities grow.”

The bank continues to grow its workforce, maintains a new hire retention rate around 90% and is actively hiring for a number of positions. More information on career opportunities at Machias Savings Bank can be found at machiassavings.bank.

With nearly $2.2 billion in assets, 300 employees, and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move Maine forward through financial health, one person, one business and one community at a time. Founded in 1869 and a leader in customer experience and community, Machias works to expand its impact beyond products and services through community donations, its employee volunteer program, and by personalizing each customer relationship to help Maine businesses and individuals find their “YES!” More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.