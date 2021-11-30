WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut — Many Eastern Connecticut State University students are spending their fall 2021 semesters working as interns for a multitude of organizations. Interning in fields related to their majors, students are receiving real-world training to prepare them for their future careers.

Among the students is Laura Zenk of Hermon, a senior majoring in sociology and crimonology who is interning at the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch for Adult Probation as an adult probation intern.

“I go through all client case files, do weekly or monthly office visits independently with clients when they are required to report to their probation office, assist with programs that are referred to the client in their best interest, keep in contact with clients and their families to ensure that they are following all required protocol for their specific case load, and manage any additional requirements that the client’s file may need,” said Zenk.

“This is a field I can see myself going into that I would not have previously investigated.” She continued by saying, “I find that I fit well in this role and communicate very well with clients to best assess and address their needs to help them become re-integrated into their communities in a positive way. Even if I do not go into this field, I will definitely have experience and insight to find a field or position that is best suited for me in my near professional career.”