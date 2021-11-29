BREWER — On Nov. 22 all Northern Light Health facilities began offering new patient discounts. Services performed and billed by Northern Light Health that meet the criteria below are eligible for discounts:

Self-pay/uninsured patients will receive an automatic discount on their total charges. This pricing aligns patient cost with the average payment Northern Light Health would receive on behalf of an insurance provider. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify, and payment plans can be arranged. For dates of service on or after Nov. 22, 2021, patient bills, as well as online pricing lists and price estimation tools, will reflect these changes (this discount is only available to those who are self-pay/uninsured and cannot be used in place of an individual’s insurance plan).

For those patients making a full payment prior to or on the day of service or discharge, a time-of-service discount of 20 percent is available.

Patients who pay in full within 30 days of their first statement date are eligible for a 10 percent prompt payment discount.

Northern Light Health continues to work not only to improve access to healthcare for all community members, but to help our patients become informed healthcare consumers. We know that cost is a barrier for many people who need care. Talking about money can be hard, and many people put off care they need because they don’t know how to get information or assistance. We’re here to guide our patients through their healthcare experience, both to maintain their health and to access the care they need to improve it.

Patients with questions should visit NorthernLightHealth.org and click on Pay My Bill at the top of the page to get more information or reach out to any of our member financial assistance services departments listed on the website.



