Fenix Theatre Company presents “12th Night: A Holiday Celebration of Shakespeare and Song” Dec. 8-18, Wednesday to Friday at 6:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Stevens Square Community Center

631 Stevens Avenue, Portland, ME

Tickets are free or donate what you will. Suggested donations – $20 per person/$40 per family





No reservations necessary. Tickets available at the door. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Take a joyous romp through a Winter Wonderland filled with hilarious hijinks and holiday music!



Artistic Director Peter Brown has revamped one of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedies (named for the final night of festivities of the Twelve Days of Christmas), infusing it with 17 songs that celebrate winter and the holiday season.

Enjoy a safe, festive evening of entertainment that is sure to please every member of the family and become Portland’s Newest Holiday Tradition.