Recently, the brain trust that is supposed to be running our country opened the northern border. This will allow our Canadian neighbors who must be vaccinated and show proof of that vaccination entry into our country. That was a good call. Additionally, new mandates for Americans require some employers to require vaccination of all employees. All to protect us from COVID-19.

On the other hand, looking to our southern border, it appears the gates are open and have been open since President Joe Biden’s unfortunate election. Thousands of migrants are being allowed entry with no apparent concern for their vaccination status or their criminal history. Could it be that the Democratic Party is trying to ensure an election victory in 2024 by buying the votes of every minority group they can give our tax dollars to? People can judge for themselves!

I think it’s time to impeach this administration, which I believe is un-American, and anyone associated with it.





Leo Mazerall Jr.

Stockton Springs