BANGOR — Christmas is for Kids brings the holiday spirit to life for local children and families in need through the charitable act of gift-giving. This 40-year tradition is a partnership between Penquis and Blueberry Broadcasting and allows community members to sponsor a child or family this holiday season. This year 1,200 children can be found on the Christmas is for Kids website waiting for a holiday sponsor.

“Due to increased needs, the anticipation of longer shipping times and difficulties finding items on the shelves, we worked with our agency partners to launch the Christmas is for Kids site early and in time for Black Friday shoppers,” states Renae Muscatell, community relations manager, Penquis. “We want to give the sponsors every opportunity to shop early and be a part of the joy of giving this year.”

When visiting www.christmasisforkids.org, one can either donate an amount of their choosing to cover a specific child’s needs, make a general donation to the program to cover kids still unsponsored, or choose to purchase and drop-off the gifts themselves. The average donation to meet a child’s need or wish is approximately $50. Checks can be made payable to Christmas is for Kids and sent to Penquis 262 Harlow Street Bangor, ME





Christmas is for Kids is made possible by 13 social service or nonprofit agencies, who enroll local children and families facing significant hardships. It is proudly sponsored by The Pulse and Katahdin Trust.

Donated gifts do not need to be wrapped. The drop-off deadline for gifts is Dec. 17. Penquis is a central drop off location for all gifts at 262 Harlow Street, Bangor, ME.



Penquis is a community action agency serving families in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox counties. Any questions about the program can be directed to info@christmasisforkids.org.