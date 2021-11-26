Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Regarding the article, “Lawmaker hospitalized by virus won’t get vaccine,” in the Nov. 17 edition of the Bangor Daily News, I question the paper’s decision to place this piece on the front page of Section B, above the fold. In my mind, it would have been more appropriately placed on page B6, next to the “13 more Mainers have died, another 945 COVID cases reported in state” article.

State Rep. Randall Greenwood’s comments seem to imply a total lack of regard for the responsibilities of his position of leadership. And a total lack of respect for the safety, health, and well-being of his community, constituents, colleagues, his family and himself. I would suggest that a person in a position of responsibility be more cautious when expressing his personal feelings to the general public.

The placement of this piece appears to give credence to someone who promotes vaccine denial while the state’s COVID-19 cases are increasing, thus prolonging our return to some measure of normalcy, especially as we move into the holiday season.





Denise Rule

Lubec