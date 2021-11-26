Residents of a Maine town have voted to enact a moratorium that stops development of new quarries along one of the state’s most beloved lakes.

Sebago’s moratorium also bans gravel pits and mines on the shores of Sebago Lake. Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas told the Portland Press Herald that the moratorium would remain in effect for at least half a year.

Supporters of the moratorium brought it forward to try to stop Gorham Sand & Gravel from operating a quarry near Sebago’s village area. The vice president of the company, Mark Curtis, said “fear won” and it would assess the situation after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.





The planned quarry would be used to extract material used to build roads, bridges and paved surfaces, the Press Herald reported.