The Portland Stage Company has canceled its 25th annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” due to COVID-19.

Due to a high level of community transmission, and a number of breakthrough cases, the company decided to cancel its in-person showing of the Christmas staple, according to Mical Hutson, a spokesperson for Portland Stage.

Portland Stage will provide an on-demand stream of the performance that will be available Dec. 18 through Jan. 4., Hutson said.





During rehearsals for the company’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” a cast member tested positive for the coronavirus, and rehearsals were immediately halted. A number of cast members also tested positive after coming into contact with the initial member who tested positive.

“So, the show will go on, but safely and respectfully,” Anita Stewart, the company’s executive and artistic director said.

The company has a number of COVID-19 safety protocols in place to help protect cast and crew, audience members and others who are involved in Portland Stage productions.

All staff are required to be vaccinated, as well as wear masks, except when performing on stage.