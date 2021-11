This story will be updated.

Bridgton, ME — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Bridgton on Friday night.

The call was reported around 5:20 p.m. at 1461 North High St.





Route 302 near Fryeberg is closed down, as well as North High Street from Knights Hill Road to Harvest Hill Animal Shelter.

People are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.