The County saw a significant amount of snow on Friday evening after the National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for parts of New England earlier that day.

The NWS Caribou office reported that about 4 and half inches of snow had fallen north of Caribou by around 8 p.m. on Friday.

4.5" of snow was just reported by one of our employees a few miles north of Caribou. Roads are very slick with snowfall rates near 1" per hour occurring now. Avoid unnecessary travel. #MEwx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 27, 2021

The NWS Caribou office noted that the snow was falling at around 1 inch per hour, and that drivers should take caution, since roads can be slick.



