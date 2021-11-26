The County saw a significant amount of snow on Friday evening after the National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for parts of New England earlier that day.

The NWS Caribou office reported that about 4 and half inches of snow had fallen north of Caribou by around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The NWS Caribou office noted that the snow was falling at around 1 inch per hour, and that drivers should take caution, since roads can be slick.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.