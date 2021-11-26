Two people were injured on Friday night following a head-on collision.

Michael Deabay, 72, was eastbound on Route 163 when he lost control of his vehicle due to weather conditions at around 3: 48 p.m., according to Ryan Kilcollins of Maine State Police Troop F.

Deabay lost control of his vehicle, swerved and crossed the centerline.





Westbound 69-year-old Linda Mastro, of Portage, was unable to avoid Deabay’s vehicle and crashed into his vehicle head-on.

Both Deabay and Mastro were transported to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.

Speed and road conditions are expected to be factors in the crash, according to Kilcollins.