Two people were injured following a head-on crash in Aroostook County on Friday night. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

Two people were injured on Friday night following a head-on collision.

Michael Deabay, 72, was eastbound on Route 163 when he lost control of his vehicle due to weather conditions at around 3: 48 p.m., according to Ryan Kilcollins of Maine State Police Troop F.

Deabay lost control of his vehicle, swerved and crossed the centerline.

Westbound 69-year-old Linda Mastro, of Portage, was unable to avoid Deabay’s vehicle and crashed into his vehicle head-on.

Both Deabay and Mastro were transported to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.

Speed and road conditions are expected to be factors in the crash, according to Kilcollins.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.