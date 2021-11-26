Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with rain and a chance for snow throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 548 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 1,303.

The state set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, with 327 Mainers hospitalized with the virus. Of those, a record 108 Mainers are in critical care, while another 39 are on ventilators.





While reported cases often decline around the holidays, travel and family gatherings pose increased COVID-19 risks, particularly for unvaccinated people.

But the state still faces a shortage of health care workers as the pandemic continues.

Those who don’t leave by Dec. 1 will be issued trespass orders.

Whole Oceans has basically everything it needs to start work at the old Verso paper mill site. But it hasn’t.

Like other Native Americans, they believe their drums are living, breathing entities.

Democrats are being coy about their priorities, but Gov. Janet Mills has signaled a desire to negotiate with Republicans who are eyeing a substantial refund to taxpayers.

Since quarries over time fill with water, the disposal of waste into them has been prohibited in Maine for decades.

The exhibit challenges the common assumption that Americans didn’t know about the Nazi persecution and mass murder of Jews.

Understanding the ongoing battle is difficult for anyone not intimately involved in it.

The animals appear to be enjoying a bit of play time.

