Some of the Afghanistan evacuees are going to be settled in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city, officials say.

Lewiston-based Maine Immigrant & Refugee Services and Virginia-based national resettlement network Ethiopian Community Development Council are going to collaborate, the Sun Journal reports.

The council is one of two agencies that are joining Catholic Charities Maine in resettling as many as 225 refugees in the state.

By early November, Catholic Charities Maine already had welcomed 68 Afghans, all of whom have family ties in Cumberland County, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Those working on resettlement efforts have said that one of the biggest barriers is the current housing market, with low vacancy rates and rising costs.