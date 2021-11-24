The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance work on Tuesday.

The nuclear-powered submarine with more than 140 crew members will be undergoing routine work in coming months to extend the 25-year-old vessel’s lifespan, officials said.

The Cheyenne had operated from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, until its homeport was reassigned in June to Groton, Connecticut.

It’s the third vessel to be named for Cheyenne, Wyoming. The submarine was commissioned into service in 1996.