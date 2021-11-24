If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former ed-tech at Ocean Elementary School in Portland pleaded not guilty to federal sex crimes against a student.

Benjamin Conroy, 32, is accused of sexually exploiting a 6-year-old girl with special needs at Ocean Avenue Elementary School.





Conroy allegedly shared photos of the victim with a man on a dating app, telling him her age and that he had “done it to her a few times.”

Conroy is also accused of taking pictures of young children without their knowledge at Back Cove in Portland.

He is also accused of exposing himself to a woman on the Western Prom days after allegedly sharing those photographs. He reportedly told police he had exposed himself to women on other occasions in the city.

Conroy is facing multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a child. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.