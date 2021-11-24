BANGOR — Ten Bucks Theatre and True North Theatre present “Greetings!” by Tom Dudzick and directed by Tellis K. Coolong.

Andy has a sweet Catholic mother, a sour Catholic father and an intellectually disabled younger brother named Mickey. When he brings his Jewish atheist fiance to meet the folks on Christmas Eve, his worst fears about family blow-ups are realized. But when Mickey, whose entire vocabulary has been limited to “oh boy” and “wow,” suddenly spouts the word “Greetings!” the entire family’s belief system is turned upside down, making for a magical Christmas none will soon forget!

“Greetings!” runs Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at Ten Bucks Theatre’s Bangor Mall location, 663 Stillwater Avenue.





Ten Bucks is in the former Sears section (park and enter by the Mall business offices) on the right hand side as you’re walking towards center court.

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at the box office a half hour prior to show times or online at tenbuckstheatre.org and truenorththeatre.org (https://207tix.com).

Please note: there will be a 50-person audience limit. Audience members are required to wear masks at all times while in the theater.

Ten Bucks Theatre and True North Theatre are 501(c)3 non-profit organizations.For more information call Ten Bucks at 207-884-1030, visit TBT and TNT web pages at www.tenbuckstheatre.org and www.truenorththeatre.org, or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TenBucksTheatre and www.fb.com/TNTTrueNorthTheatre.