BANGOR — The cardiovascular team at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center started a project in March that they are very thankful for: construction on a new heart catheterization lab. This project was made possible thanks to an anonymous donation of $2.5 million dollars. This renovation increases capacity and equips the space to meet the growing cardiology needs in our region.

The cardiology team welcomed their first patient on Nov. 16, only a few short months after the project began. The new cath lab will see up to six patients per day for diagnostic and stenting procedures.

The new space improves access and advances image quality and technology, which provides physicians with top-notch tools to diagnose heart conditions. Jennifer Modery, BS, RT(R), manager, Northern Light Interventional Services says, “This donation is an amazing gift for our community. We can now provide patients with the latest diagnostic cardiac technology close to home. We could not be more pleased by this generous contribution!”

The Medical Center teams are grateful to all who made this happen, and to the anonymous donor. This addition will help Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center continue to meet the healthcare needs of the community well into the future.