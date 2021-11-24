PRESQUE ISLE – The United Way of Aroostook has appointed University Credit Union Community Engagement Manager Jenn Deschene to the organization’s volunteer board of directors.

The United Way of Aroostook is uniquely positioned to break the cycle of poverty and create stronger communities in northern Maine, as a funder of Community Impact Grants and as a provider of programs focused on education, financial stability, and health ─ each essential for living well. United Way of Aroostook leads and supports many well-known community initiatives, including 211 Maine, FamilyWize, Aroostook CA$H Coalition, Santa’s Sleigh Project, High Five Turkey Drive, Stuff the Bus, Second Chances Kids Community Closet, Summer Slide, Aroostook Day of Service, and the Yellow Tulip Project.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of dedicated community members committed to serve the people of Aroostook County,” said Sarah Duncan, executive director of United Way of Aroostook. “We are excited to bring on Jennifer to channel her talent, expertise, and passion for her community into furthering our mission.”





As UCU’s community engagement manager, Deschene represents the credit union in communities throughout the state, engaging with members, businesses, nonprofits, local leaders, and others to support financial literacy, volunteerism, and public service. Originally from Caribou, Deschene lived in several different regions of Maine before returning to her Aroostook County roots.

Deschene is a skilled financial services professional and Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (FiCep). In addition to the United Way of Aroostook, Deschene serves on the Presque Isle Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Aroostook Aspirations Initiative Board, and University of Maine at Presque Isle Alumni Association Board. She can be reached at jdeschene@ucumaine.com.



Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the seventh largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets, sixth in total members, and has retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucumaine.com.