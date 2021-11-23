Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Why should Democrats or progressive independents bother to support Rep. Jared Golden, when he alone in his caucus sided with the Republicans, against the best chance to mitigate climate change in our lifetimes?

He makes no difference, in terms of being a Democrat. He might as well switch parties — that would be more honest.

He was the only Democrat to vote “nay” on the budget package, which fortunately passed, 220 to 213.





My teens and his baby daughter will be the ones bearing the worst brunt of climate disaster, long after he and I have shuffled off this mortal coil. But only his daughter will be able to say, “My dad could have helped with this, but he chose not to.”

William Wood

Bangor