Bangor Public works installed the city’s holiday tree in West Market Square on Tuesday.

The 35-foot balsam fir was found on Hodgdon Road in Levant by Dan Sprague, a Bangor resident and holiday tree volunteer, according to the city’s Facebook Post. Sprague and David McElvain, of Hartt Electric, cut the tree this past weekend.

The official tree lighting will be held on Dec. 3.





The City of Bangor’s 35-foot holiday tree was installed in West Market Square on Tuesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Mark Pelkey of Bangor Public Works, feeds lights down to his colleagues as they decorate the City of Bangor’s holiday tree on Tuesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Reflecting in a window in West Market Square, Bangor Public Works puts lights on the city’s holiday tree on Tuesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Wade Brewer of Bangor Public Works puts lights on the City of Bangor’s holiday tree in West Market Square on Tuesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Mark Pelkey feeds a string of lights to his colleagues as they wrap them around the holiday tree Tuesday morning. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

