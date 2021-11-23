PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The University of Maine at Presque Isle has confirmed that there are 12 active cases of influenza on campus.

The campus health center has been ensuring that students are receiving any care they need, according to UMPI Director of Marketing and Public Communications Rachel Rice.

Currently, the active cases are a mix of on-campus and off-campus students. All students with influenza are staying home.

There is no set number for what constitutes an influenza outbreak, according to the Maine CDC. An outbreak is a sudden rise in cases, and the level seen at UMPI is above the expected level so is considered one.

“All the proper protocols are being followed by both students and staff alike,” Rice said.