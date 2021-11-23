ELLSWORTH — Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is pleased to announce that Melanie Wyman has been recognized by the Maine Insurance Agents Association as the 2021 Young Insurance Professional of the Year. She recently received the award at the MIAA Young Agents Sales and Leadership Conference in Portland.

Recipients of this award are the future leaders of the industry and are nominated by their employers, co-workers, peers, or MIAA staff. Wyman received several nominations. A co-worker wrote, “She is devoted to her work and has worked tirelessly to obtain numerous industry designations so she can best assist her clients. She is always willing to help make the agency more efficient by offering her time to train employees. She takes full advantage of community involvement opportunities, such as community service groups and the local Chamber of Commerce. She is truly deserving of this award.”

A native of Gray and current resident of Franklin, Wyman graduated from the University of Southern Maine with an associate degree in business management. She has worked in the insurance business since 2001 and joined the Dwight Brown Agency in 2011. She earned the CPCU (Charted Property Casualty Underwriter) designation in 2020 and holds additional designations including AIS (Associate in Insurance Services), API (Associate in Personal Insurance), and AINS (Associate in General Insurance). She has served as secretary, treasurer, and president of Insurance Professionals of Downeast Maine and is a Leadership Hancock County graduate. She has been a member of the Maine Young Agents Committee for three years.





Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency, owned by Patrick Maguire and Paul Tracy, offering personal, business, life, and health insurance from a variety of carriers. The agency has deep roots in the communities it serves in downeast Maine: The J.C. Milliken Agency (est. 1864), The Dwight Brown Agency (est. 1941) and The Holmes Agency (est. 1868). Milliken and Brown merged in 2012 and Holmes joined them in 2016.



Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is part of the Grindstone Financial Group, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than 20 locations in Maine. More information is available at www.bhm-ins.com or by calling 207-667-2516.