ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth (H of E) is thrilled to announce Maine artist Judy Taylor has been selected to paint the Downtown Ellsworth Outdoor Public Art Mural. Taylor was chosen by a jury of five community members through a Request for Qualifications process. The jury had both a large and impressive pool of proposals from which to select.

Taylor is known for her extensive body of work seen in galleries and installations across Maine and the East Coast. Her well-known large-scale mural, “Maine Labor Mural” hangs in the Maine State Museum.

Taylor studied classical painting at the New York Academy of Art winning a scholarship as part of their project master program, the Art Students League and the National Academy of Design. She has studied extensively in Europe. In 1995 she moved to Mount Desert Island in Maine and operates her studio and gallery in Seal Cove.





When asked about the project, Taylor offered, “I’m so happy to receive this commission to head up the design and implementation for the Water Street mural and to work within my own community. I look forward to putting together a team and getting down to the creative work of designing a large work of art that is not just decorative but inspiring, well thought out and executed. It will be an honor to bring this to the Ellsworth community.” She continued, “Public art reaches everyone and communities are considering enhancing and enriching public spaces. Beyond that, I like it (subject matter) to be thought provoking, inspirational and embracing. At it’s best, it makes you stop and look and then call your neighbor over.”

The site for the mural will be the brick Coastal Interiors building on the banks of the Union River and Taylor will work with the Heart of Ellsworth Mural Committee, community groups and volunteers to research potential subjects. She will then create renderings of two to three options, which will be put out for community input. The selection committee will select the final design.

Taylor will also work with the H of E staff and committee to plan spring activities, student involvement and the mural actualization process. She has substantial experience mentoring and teaching high school students and has successfully organized teams of students and community members to be part of her past mural projects.

The mural site was donated by Coastal Interiors and initial seed money was received from Maine Community Foundation. Recent funding from the Maine Arts Commission will move the project toward the next phase. The second phase includes subject research, community engagement, promotion and fundraising. The third phase involves the actual painting of the mural and is scheduled in the spring/fall of 2022. Heart of Ellsworth is currently exploring all funding opportunities through grants and community support.



Heart of Ellsworth welcomes community support for the project through volunteer and monetary contributions. For more information, to donate or to express interest in volunteering for this project, visit heartofellsworth.org/downtown-mural.