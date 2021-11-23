Machias Savings Bank says “Yes to Youth” with a donation of $50,000 to a capital campaign for Youth & Family Outreach, a nonprofit organization based in Portland.

Portland’s workforce infrastructure requires access to quality childcare for working parents, especially low-income parents. The “Building a Brighter Future” capital campaign will fund the organization’s ability to double its childcare capacity, build affordable housing units, and create a new community space designed to support working families in the Greater Portland area.

“Maine is in the midst of a childcare crisis, with 68.5 percent of Maine children under age 6 in a household with all parents working and costs for infant childcare averaging 92.6 percent of the cost of tuition and fees at a 4-year Maine college,” said Camelia Babson-Haley, executive director of Youth & Family Outreach. “Our Building a Brighter Future Campaign was launched to help us expand to meet these growing demands, and we’re so grateful to donors like Machias Savings Bank that are helping to make this possible.”





“Youth & Family Outreach is such an incredible organization, and we’re pleased that Machias Savings Bank was able to play a role in the expansion of the childcare, workforce development and affordable family housing opportunities the organization offers,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager at Machias Savings Bank. “These are key areas that are helping to move the families of Greater Portland towards posterity.”

Following a generous $250,000 investment from the Sam L. Cohen Foundation in August, which pushed the Building a Brighter Future Campaign to over 60 percent of its expansion project goal, Youth & Family Outreach put out a request to the community to double the impact of this donation with collective matching gifts. The organization hopes to reach another $500,000 by the end of this calendar year, and additional $800,000 by June 2022 to meet its full campaign goal. Donations can be made online.

Youth & Family Outreach is a nationally accredited early care and education program whose skilled staff works to transform the lives of young children and to support parent workforce participation to build a stronger community. As a longtime community anchor institution, YFO engages in strategic partnerships to provide wraparound services, and serve the needs of the whole family.

With nearly $2.2 billion in assets, 300 employees, and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move Maine forward through financial health, one person, one business and one community at a time. Founded in 1869 and a leader in customer experience and community, Machias works to expand its impact beyond products and services through community donations, its employee volunteer program, and by personalizing each customer relationship to help Maine businesses and individuals find their “YES!” More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.