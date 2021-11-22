Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The word is out. Our electric bills are going to increase more than 80 percent. Oil prices are soaring, our government is working on another multi-trillion dollar bill. Many millions of citizens are getting “free” vaccinations. More and more migrants are crossing our borders and may be getting fed, clothed, sheltered and financially supported.

We the people are paying out of our own pockets for the electricity and fuel increases, that is in addition to the taxes we are paying to the government. Who is paying for all the other programs? I know the vaccinations are not free. Could the taxpayers be footing the bill? Who is paying for the multi-trillion dollar bill? Who is the money going to? Are we the people picking up the tab? Are we really so dumb that we keep putting these people in office to look out for our well being. It seems so!

I bet there are people out there that somehow figured that maybe an investment in the vaccine industries may be beneficial. I bet we the people are, through our taxes, paying the investors off. Those of us on fixed incomes are getting hit the hardest. I wonder if there could be a way to put the taxpayers on the receiving end of the vaccine payments. Maybe our diligent elected officials are working to make this happen!





The bottom line is that we the taxpayers are paying for all of this. In order to be able to pay for all these programs, our taxes are going to have to be increased. I don’t know about you but I can’t really afford to pay for all this flagrant spending. I would really like to see a breakdown, and how much is being paid out of our taxes! We the people at least deserve that much!

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket