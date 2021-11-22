Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Could anything be more depressing or aggravating than the news that Paul LePage is back in Maine? Yes. Reports that Sen. Susan Collins has endorsed him for governor. Collins owes voters a detailed defense of her decision. Does she think voters have forgotten eight years of incompetence covered by bluster and belligerence?

Can she defend LePage’s decision to deny health care to 70,000 Mainers with repeated vetoes of state legislation? Does she care that LePage cut the number of public health nurses from around 60 to less than 20? Does she remember that LePage’s antics caused people in other states to make fun of us?

Finally, what I view as the ex-governor’s racism. He said he couldn’t possibly be racist because he adopted a Black child. A commendable deed but hardly a shield against racist comments. He claimed, after all, that Black drug dealers come to Maine and impregnate our white women.

How can Collins really think that LePage deserves another term? In the past two years, racism has become much discussed, with some whites gaining a new understanding of our history. Thus it is absolutely the wrong time to return to office a man who I believe represents white supremacy, whether he does so knowingly or not.

Before it seemed that Collins’ vote that helped put Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court was the worst political decision she made. Now her endorsement of LePage is just as bad.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea