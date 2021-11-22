NEW YORK — The New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee issued its long-awaited investigation into Andrew Cuomo on Monday morning, finding that the disgraced former governor engaged in repeated sexual harassment, deployed state resources in service of his multi-million dollar book project and was not forthcoming about nursing home COVID deaths.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), who sent the report and a letter outlining its findings to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), said in a statement that the behavior described in the report “is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office.”

“I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government,” Lavine said. “New Yorkers deserve no less.”





The multi-pronged probe determined that the evidence that Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment — which he has vigorously denied — is “overwhelming,” adding support to the bombshell state Attorney General’s report in August that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women and that sent him on a path to resignation.

The new impeachment investigation focused particularly on two of Cuomo’s dozen accusers, an unnamed trooper and Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant to Cuomo whose accusation of groping against the former governor led to a misdemeanor sex crime charge.

The report said the experiences of both accusers “independently satisfies the definition of sexual harassment under New York State law.”

“We have reviewed the former Governor’s challenges to the allegations, and nothing in his voluminous submissions can overcome the overwhelming evidence of his misconduct,” the investigative report said.

The 46-page report said its findings were based on about 600,000 pages of documents and materials from “proffers, interviews, or depositions” of more than 200 people.

Michael Gartland and Tim Balk, New York Daily News