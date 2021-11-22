No one was injured after a Volvo collided with a truck carrying propane in Brunswick on Monday afternoon.

Mason Leighton, 17, of Bowdoin was southbound on River Road when his 1998 Volvo sedan crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the propane tanker truck at around 3:35 p.m., according to Scott Stewart, the chief of the Brunswick Police Department.

The propane tanker, driven by 48-year-old Thomas White of Auburn, attempted to avoid the oncoming Volvo, but was unable to do so, Stewart said. The Volvo continued and struck the propane truck on the passenger side, and was badly damaged in the crash.





Neither Leighton or White were injured in the crash.

The propane truck was not severely damaged, and no gas leaked from the vehicle following the crash, according to Stewart.