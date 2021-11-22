Today is Monday. Expect heavy rain and cool temperatures throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record numbers once again this month.
On Sunday, 287 patients were hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record number of hospitalizations was set on Thursday, when 280 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Patients who need psychiatric care wait days in Maine emergency rooms
People with psychiatric needs in Maine’s hospitals have at times taken up half of the emergency room beds in Maine’s largest hospital system, illustrating a dire need for psychiatric services as hospitals face an unprecedented capacity crunch.
Squeezed by low prices and a worker shortage, 60-year-old Maine farm shuts down
Idle farm equipment sits next to the empty barn at Cole Dairy Farm in this small town outside of Augusta, the most recent casualty in an industry fraught with dairy consolidations, high production costs, downward product price pressure and labor shortages.
Gen Z fears Maine isn’t doing enough to stop the climate change crisis
If young people are going to inherit the Earth, they want to make sure they can still live on it.
Houlton power customers escape huge spike in electricity rates
While many Maine residents will see considerably higher electricity bills starting in January, customers of Houlton Water Company will not see an increase in theirs for at least three more years.
Skip the supply chain woes with this Maine-made gift guide
Nearly every day there are headlines that warn consumers of supply-chain disruptions and rising inflation. The long and short of it: almost everything will cost more, and there will be less of it. TVs and game consoles at Target, air fryers and coffee makers at Walmart, coats and shoes at Kohl’s — they’re all in short supply, and everyone will be jockeying for them.
Once on the fringe, tattoo artists are now integral to Maine downtowns
Twenty years ago, you could count on one hand the number of tattoo studios in the Bangor area. Today, there are 12, six of which are in downtown Bangor, three of which are on the same side of Main Street, within 200 feet of one another.
Man sues Bangor nightclub, saying staff injured his shoulder after he left
A Penobscot County man has sued a Bangor nightclub claiming that employees injured him nearly four years ago after he’d left the building.
Midcoast cities bring back holiday traditions after pandemic hiatus in 2020
After the 2020 holiday season was marked by pandemic-related cancellations, some Maine communities are bringing back their traditional in-person festivities this year.
UMaine is creating a ‘super potato’
For decades, the University of Maine has devoted valuable agricultural research to studying how to improve potato crops, a central element of the state’s agricultural economy.
In other Maine news …
Child death in Howland under investigation
Bowdoin College senior drowns while kayaking in Washington state
Man arrested for alleged double stabbing in Fairfield
Missing Somerset County man found safe