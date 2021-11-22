Today is Monday. Expect heavy rain and cool temperatures throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record numbers once again this month.

On Sunday, 287 patients were hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record number of hospitalizations was set on Thursday, when 280 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.





People with psychiatric needs in Maine’s hospitals have at times taken up half of the emergency room beds in Maine’s largest hospital system, illustrating a dire need for psychiatric services as hospitals face an unprecedented capacity crunch.

Idle farm equipment sits next to the empty barn at Cole Dairy Farm in this small town outside of Augusta, the most recent casualty in an industry fraught with dairy consolidations, high production costs, downward product price pressure and labor shortages.

If young people are going to inherit the Earth, they want to make sure they can still live on it.

While many Maine residents will see considerably higher electricity bills starting in January, customers of Houlton Water Company will not see an increase in theirs for at least three more years.

Nearly every day there are headlines that warn consumers of supply-chain disruptions and rising inflation. The long and short of it: almost everything will cost more, and there will be less of it. TVs and game consoles at Target, air fryers and coffee makers at Walmart, coats and shoes at Kohl’s — they’re all in short supply, and everyone will be jockeying for them.

Twenty years ago, you could count on one hand the number of tattoo studios in the Bangor area. Today, there are 12, six of which are in downtown Bangor, three of which are on the same side of Main Street, within 200 feet of one another.

A Penobscot County man has sued a Bangor nightclub claiming that employees injured him nearly four years ago after he’d left the building.

After the 2020 holiday season was marked by pandemic-related cancellations, some Maine communities are bringing back their traditional in-person festivities this year.

For decades, the University of Maine has devoted valuable agricultural research to studying how to improve potato crops, a central element of the state’s agricultural economy.

