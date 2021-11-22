PORTLAND — The Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-Miler and Kid’s K, a Southern Maine running tradition is returning for their 40th annual race and anticipating over 1,000 runners.

The 2-loop, 4-mile course starts at Portland City Hall (389 Congress Street) and winds through Portland’s historic Old Port and Downtown Districts. Proceeds to benefit Partners for World Health, Portland Trails, the St. Patrick’s Secondary School in Iten, Kenya and other area non – profits.

Kid’s K (8:30 a.m.) 4-Miler (9 a.m).





Pre-registration is $25 through their website or day-of registration is $30.00 at Portland High School (284 Cumberland Avenue)

All runners are invited to the Shipyard tap room (shipyard.com) 86 Newbury Street, for a complimentary beer after the race.

To get involved or for more information please visit portlandthanksgiving4miler.racewire.com.