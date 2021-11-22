As Infinity Credit Union rounds out its 100-year anniversary, the team is excited to launch a refreshed and future-forward brand. Visitors to http://www.InfinityCU.com will experience a whole new look and feel on the website. Infinity also just launched a new advertising campaign “For All Maine-Kind”, which marks the culmination of months of brand development work.

The new website and brand campaign feature heartfelt and sometimes humorous Maine moments that capture the essence of how Infinity CU knows Maine by heart and puts their members first. The new brand voice and visuals are also inclusive, diverse, full of energy and emotion. Elements of the imagery and videos are meant to resonate with all walks of life, from Millennials to hard-working families to multicultural Mainers and loyal members.

“The new brand voice and visuals are authentic, memorable and honest, and truly aligned with our core values as an organization,” says Infinity President Elizabeth Hayes. “It is amazing to see our mission and vision statements come to life in the captivating imagery and our new member stories videos. We look forward to welcoming even more of our fellow Mainers as members.”





Infinity Credit Union has branches in Westbrook, Portland, Scarborough, Arundel, and Bangor.