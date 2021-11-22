BRUNSWICK — All Saints Parish welcomes all to gather to “Find the Light in Your Life,” a four-week series that aims to deepen relationships in the Light of Christ leading up to Advent. The two-hour sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on consecutive Saturdays beginning on Nov. 27, the first weekend of Advent. The series is designed so that participants can attend as many sessions as they like, from one to all four. Advent is the four-week period leading up to Christmas, a time of preparation and anticipation for the commemoration of the Lord’s birth in which Christians also celebrate the way the Lord comes into our lives each day.

The locations of the sessions are:

Nov. 27





Hall of St. Charles Borromeo Church

132 McKeen Street, Brunswick

Dec. 4

Cheverus Hall of St. Patrick Church

380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle

Dec. 11

Hall of St. Mary Church

144 Lincoln Street, Bath

Dec. 18

St. John’s Community Center

43 Pleasant Street, Brunswick

Each session will give participants an opportunity to read, reflect, and share Scripture of the Advent season and to praise God in prayer and music. If you would like more information, contact Martha Corkery at 207-725-2624 or martha.corkery@portlanddiocese.org.



A special Advent section has been created on the Diocese of Portland’s website and will be updated with new material, events, and opportunities. The section includes many useful features and resources including a variety of prayers, blessings, and reflections; downloadable and interactive calendars; and event listings for the diocese. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.