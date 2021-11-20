Sophomore guard Vukasin Masic scored a game-high 13 points Friday night as the University of Maine men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 75-43 victory over the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

The win at Memorial Gymnasium on the Orono campus lifts UMaine to 2-2 on the season, while UMFK dips to 2-5.

Masic, a transfer from Hofstra, shot 5 of 7 from the field overall and 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He added four assists, four rebounds and three steals in a team-high 28 minutes of action.





Chris Efretuei, a 7-foot-1 graduate transfer center, added nine points and three rebounds for the Black Bears, while Maks Klanjscek, Ata Turgut and Peter Filipovity scored seven points apiece.

Turgut dished out a game-high seven assists.

Aiden Grady led UMFK with 11 points while Brandon Ruano and Troy Williams scored eight points each.

UMaine moved out to a 28-17 halftime lead, then outscored the Bengals 47-26 over the final 20 minutes of play.

UMaine returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Central Connecticut State University at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.