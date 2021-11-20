Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In Dixmont where I live, there are two high-voltage transmission lines. It bothers few and provides for the common good for all Mainers. Almost all of the money opposing the corridor came from the fossil fuel industry. They stand to lose market share if it is built.

The western Maine woods are crossed by many miles of logging roads and have been clear cut in many places. The NIMBY (not in my back yard) people portrayed it as pristine wilderness. A disingenuous ad showed pristine wilderness with loons calling. It claimed the corridor would fragment the wilderness, duh, this is not a four-lane divided highway, it is a pole line!

With increasing demand for low-cost electrical power, I think it is likely a second line would need to be built to feed into Maine’s power grid. Through slick ads by the NIMBYS, I believe the fossil fuel companies played the Maine voters. Or as Tony Buxton said, a lot of Mainers have shorter noses after cutting off their nose to spite their face. In years to come people can give thanks to the NIMBYS each time they pay their exorbitant energy bill.





Alden Graves

Dixmont