A tractor trailer crashed on the Maine Turnpike on Saturday morning.

The vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton, Massachusetts, was northbound on the Turnpike when the truck experienced mechanical issues at around 5:21 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Remy was unable to control the vehicle, and it left the roadway and then rolled over the median, Moss said. The truck then came to a stop on the guardrails near mile 47, by the Westbrook Street overpass.





One end of the tractor trailer stuck out into northbound traffic, and the other end into southbound traffic. One lane on each side of the Turnpike is closed, according to Moss.

Remy, who was injured in the crash, was transported to the Maine Medical Center.

Officials are working to clear the roadway.