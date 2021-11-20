Three people in Waldo County were arrested for alleged theft and drug trafficking on Thursday.

After receiving a report of stolen goods, officials found a number of stolen tools and materials at the residence of Joshua Pomeroy, 33, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An investigation into Pomeroy led state police to obtain a warrant to search the residence of 40-year-old Joshua Breault in Stockton Springs, Moss said.

Officials recovered additional supplies that were taken from a building site in Stockton Springs, along with 30 grams of heroin, 11 grams of methamphetamine and 4 grams of cocaine base, as well as a large quantity of cash at Breault’s residence, according to Moss

Pomeroy was charged with receiving stolen property, theft, violation of conditions of release and criminal mischief. Pomeroy had been released on several bail conditions at the time of his arrest.

Breault was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs.

A third person, Megan Sawyer, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of schedule W drugs.