A New Hampshire and a Massachusetts man have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a New York teenager in Machias.

Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire and Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts were arrested by members of the Fort Worth, Texas, police department on Friday evening, according to Katharine England, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Ortiz was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York that occurred on Nov. 4.





Ramos has been charged with felony murder.

Earlier on Friday, Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts was arrested at his Massachusetts home in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots near High Street at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 4 according to Maine State Police.

Guerrero was found dead on a High Street lawn that morning.

The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the case.