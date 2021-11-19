The University of Maine’s leading goal scorer, senior left wing Grant Hebert, is suspended for Friday night’s game at Boston College due to a hit he applied to a BC player with 1:49 left in the Eagles’ 6-2 triumph on Thursday night.

He will be eligible to return for the Black Bears’ next game, a Saturday, Nov. 27 contest against UMass Lowell at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Game time is 5 p.m.

Hebert was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing on the play but it was reviewed by the league and UMaine head coach Ben Barr said it was ruled to be a contact to the head infraction.

Barr said he didn’t have any problem with the league’s decision after watching the video.

Hebert, a transfer from Robert Morris in Pittsburgh, has scored four goals in 11 games, including one in Thursday’s loss.

He also has an assist and is tied for fourth on the team in points.

The Black Bears go into Friday’s game missing five forwards.

Left wing Matthew Fawcett suffered an injury during the BC game and UMaine was already without injured Jack Quinlivan, Emil Westerlund and A.J. Drobot.

Freshman defenseman Tim Gould is expected to make his UMaine debut on Friday and Brad Morrissey was reinserted into the lineup for the first time since UMaine’s Oct. 30 game at Northeastern.