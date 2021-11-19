Peter S. Buck, who co founded the Subway Restaurants chain in the 1960s, has died.

Buck was born in South Portland on Dec. 19 in 1930, according to The Middletown Press.

The restaurant chain which would become known as Subway was originally founded as Pete’s Super Submarine Sandwiches on Aug. 28, 1965 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the Middletown newspaper reported.





He started the business with Fred DeLuca.

Buck graduated from Bowdoin College in 1952, and was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters in 2008, according to Doug Cook, a spokesperson for Bowdoin College.

The college adopted a fitness center named after Buck in September of 2009.

Buck went on to study nuclear physics at Columbia University, where he obtained master’s and doctoral degrees, the Middletown Press reported.

Buck was a philanthropist who invested throughout Maine, and in 2016, a nonprofit organization connected with the Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation purchased 300,000 acres of Maine’s North Woods to be designated as a conservation area.

Buck’s philanthropy also extended to buying rare objects to donate to the Smithsonian museum.

He is survived by sons Christopher and William; daughters-in-law April and Hara; and grandchildren Sam, Emily, Oliver, Simon and James, according to the Middletown newspaper.