A man connected to the fatal shooting of a New York teenager in Machias has been arrested.

Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts was arrested early Friday morning at his Massachusetts home, according to Katharine England, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Genao is charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York that occurred in Machias, Maine on Nov. 4.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots near High Street at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 4 according to Maine State Police.

Guerrero was found dead on a High Street lawn that morning.

The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the case.