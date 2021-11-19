A man connected to the fatal shooting of a New York teenager in Machias has been arrested.

Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts was arrested early Friday morning at his Massachusetts home, according to Katharine England, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Genao is charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York that occurred in Machias, Maine on Nov. 4.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots near High Street at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 4 according to Maine State Police.

Guerrero was found dead on a High Street lawn that morning.

The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.