14 more Mainers have died and another 944 coronavirus cases have been detected across the state, health officials said on Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 115,009, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 114,065 on Thursday.

Of those, 82,190 have been confirmed positive, while 32,819 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

14 new deaths were reported Friday, raising the statewide death toll to 1,268.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,935. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 7,592 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 7.05 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 859.30.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 670.4, up from 535.4 on Thursday, down from 489.7 a week ago and up from 527.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,019 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 22.56 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (12,298), Aroostook (4,759), Cumberland (23,665), Franklin (2,801), Hancock (3,406), Kennebec (11,177), Knox (2,319), Lincoln (2,047), Oxford (5,958), Penobscot (13,311), Piscataquis (1,488), Sagadahoc (2,313), Somerset (5,146), Waldo (2,739), Washington (2,272) and York (19,304) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Friday, 916,259 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 47,532,795 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 768,703 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.