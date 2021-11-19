AUGUSTA — The Department of Veterans Affairs Togus Regional Office is encouraging the public to take advantage of all opportunities to speak with a Veterans Benefits Administration representative either over the phone, by video, or in person.



COVID-19 guidelines are being followed to include wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and the use of plexi-glass shields. You may reach a local representative at 207-621-6938 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to discuss benefits such as compensation for service-connected disabilities, pension, aid and attendance and Veteran Readiness and Employment. If the representative is not able to resolve the question or concern over the phone, the representative will offer the following two options:

Telebenefit Appointment by Video: This service reduces your travel costs and time. Video meetings are accessible on any device with a webcam and microphone. There is no need to download specialized software or obtain unique usernames and passwords (Apple iPhone users will need to download the free VA Video Connect application from the App Store). Access to a scheduled session is obtained through a unique link sent directly to you and is valid for that session only.

In-Person Appointment: A representative will meet you at a designated checkpoint to escort you into the building located at:

Togus Regional Office

Public Contact Center





1 VA Center

Augusta, Maine 04330

For more information about VA benefits and eligibility or how to file a claim, Veterans and Survivors can visit VA.gov or call toll-free at 800-827-1000.