Enrollment open for nursing program

Beal University is excited to announce the opening of its new Wilton branch campus, located at 75 Allen Street, in January. The new branch campus deepens Beal’s dedication to local communities and expands on an opportunity to provide its educational degrees to a new region in Maine.

As widely reported, Maine has a critical workforce shortage in registered nurses throughout the state. Despite strong interests, and the imminent and anticipated need for registered nurses in the healthcare sector, many eager and qualified Maine residents lack accessible, cost-effective opportunities to enter existing nursing education programs. By offering the pre-licensure associate degree in nursing, Beal will be responding to a workforce as well as community need, developing livable wage credentials in an occupation that will concurrently support the social and economic welfare of the local community. By “growing their own” nurses, it will ensure that area residents receive the highest quality of care from nurses who are both technically and culturally competent to meet their unique healthcare needs. Beal’s goal is simple: to educate future nurses who can provide the best health care for their residents.





“We have been providing top quality nursing degrees in Bangor where graduates are becoming Registered Nurses and being employed in our local medical facilities. We feel especially excited to expand into Wilton to provide local residents accessibility to nursing educational programs,” said Beal University President Sheryl DeWalt.

The University has established a collaborative relationship with Franklin Memorial Hospital. The University is occupying the former Wilton Family Practice building, owned by Franklin Memorial Hospital, and sharing in the renovation costs to convert the property to a nursing school. The 5,200-square foot campus will include classrooms, nursing clinical fundamentals laboratory, simulation laboratory and virtual reality classroom, as well as a learning resource center, student lounge, and administrative offices.

Beal will be offering the pre-licensure associate degree in nursing program at the Wilton location. This program is offered in a hybrid delivery format. The nursing courses will all be held at the Wilton campus in person. These classes consist of in person lectures, a hands on skills lab, simulation labs, and clinical rotations at local healthcare facilities. The general education courses are being delivered online. This program can be completed in 18 months and enables graduates to become registered nurses after passing the NCLEX-RN licensure exam. The program is expected to enroll its first class of students in January. Students will have the opportunity to have hands-on clinical experiences at the local hospitals including Franklin Memorial Hospital and Rumford Hospital.

Dr. Colleen Koob, dean of the School of Nursing, states that this area, with these rural hospitals, is in such short supply of nurses. This new campus will allow the western Maine community to have an “established, successful nursing program right in its own backyard.” “We are taking our proven nursing curriculum, that has shown it is successful with the NCLEX-RN, and a team of experienced nurse educators to bring our nursing programs to the Western Maine community,” according to Dr. Koob.

Beal University is an accredited university that offers masters, bachelors, associate degrees and diplomas in an environment that values small class sizes, individualized attention, and hands-on experiences. Founded in 1891, Beal University prepares students for careers in fields such as nursing, healthcare and biomedical sciences, medical assisting, addiction counseling, welding, business, and more. To find out more, visit Beal.edu.