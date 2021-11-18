PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday tree in Maine’s largest city will be a balsam fir planted by a resident nearly four decades ago.

Portland has a tradition of harvesting a tree from a local neighborhood to serve as its downtown holiday centerpiece. This year’s tree will be one planted long ago by Richard Olsen in the Riverton neighborhood.

Olsen died last year at age 80. Patricia Olsen, who was married to Richard for 43 years, said she’ll be “happy to see it in Monument Square because it’s something he always wanted.”





The tree is expected to arrive downtown on Thursday, the Portland Press Herald reported. It’s set to be lit on Nov. 26.