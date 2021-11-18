CAMDEN — The third annual Maine Sport Outfitters Turkey Ride commenced on Nov. 13 with the largest field of riders in its history.

Participants gathered at Maine Sport Rockport, rode to Camden Hannaford to pick up their purchased frozen turkeys and sides, then cycled to Camden Area Christian Food Pantry on Mt. Battie St. for drop-off and photos.

“There’s been such a need and especially this year,” said Karla Doremus-Tranfield, Maine Sport Outfitters Turkey Ride organizer. “Food costs are rising and the food budget doesn’t stretch as far as it has in the past. To be able to give fresh turkeys to the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry clients is amazing.”





The cycling-focused community event drew riders of all ages as a way to help Midcoast Mainers during the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, Maine Sport Outfitters invited high school students and members of the football team and National Honor Society to participate, picking up the costs for as many turkeys and fixings as they could carry.

“It was just incredible to see so many riders, turkeys and fixings arrive,” said Pauline Johnstone Camden Area Christian Food Pantry board member and volunteer. “To be able to acquire this many turkeys for all of our clients is a big deal to us and we’re so appreciative.”

Camden Area Christian Food Pantry is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving residents of Appleton, Camden, Hope, Islesboro, Lincolnville, Rockport, Searsmont, Union, Washington, and others in need.

To learn more about Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, visit camdenpantry.org or facebook.com/CamdenFoodPantry.