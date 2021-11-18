BANGOR — The second installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series will feature L.L.Bean President and CEO Stephen Smith. His presentation on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 12:30– 1:30 p.m. will take place at Husson’s Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business at 62 Kagan Drive.

“Steve’s work experience includes everything from positions at one of the nation’s premier advertising agencies, to holding senior leadership positions at the number one ranked company in the Fortune 500,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Husson. “We appreciate his willingness to share his experiences and insights with our students. Hearing directly from a chief executive officer who has led organizations to success will enrich the education of our College of Business students.”

The purpose of Husson University’s new Distinguished Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. In addition, this series is designed to inspire those who will become our future leaders. Launched in September, in conjunction with the opening of Husson’s new College of Business building, this series includes dynamic speakers from a variety of disciplines ranging from banking, manufacturing, government and security, to management, marketing and more.





“As the home of Maine’s largest College of Business, Husson University is the natural choice for a speaker series that features so many of the nation’s leading professionals,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business. “In addition to furthering the education of our students, gatherings like this provide an opportunity for members of the public to hear directly from influential members of the business community and government who affect our national, state and local economy. Students and other audience members will hear about the history of L.L.Bean and Steve Smith’s personal journey into leadership as well as lessons learned along the way.”

Every event in the Distinguished Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Due to concerns about COVID-19, seating is limited. Guests will need to register in advance to attend the event. In instances where there are space limitations, seating may be allocated by invitation only. Visit https://tinyurl.com/LLBeanCEO to register. A registration confirmation will be emailed to all attendees. The University is requiring all attendees to wear masks during the presentation.

Smith began his career in 1992 at J. Walter Thompson in New York City. He moved to Maine in 1997 and later became the vice president of sales and marketing for Resort Sports Network. In 2002, he began his retail career at Hannaford Supermarket. This led to nine years at the Delhaize Group where he gained experience in merchandising, commercial planning, marketing and customer relationship management in the US and Belgium.

In 2011, Smith joined Walmart International as the senior vice president and general manager of Sam’s Club and the chief marketing officer for Walmart China in Shenzhen, China. There he gained general management responsibility, integrated e-commerce into the core business and improved annual sales growth.

A year later, Smith became chief customer officer of ASDA (part of Walmart International), a $30+ billion food, fashion and general merchandise omnichannel business in the United Kingdom. In 2015, Smith became the chief merchandising and marketing officer for Yihaodian (part of Walmart Global Ecommerce), a pure e-commerce business located in Shanghai.

Smith is a graduate of Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he studied art history and physics. He grew up in Westchester County, New York and Amherst, Massachusetts. He spends summers on Canada Lake in the Adirondacks at a lake house that has been in his family for generations.

He is very active in outdoor sports and enjoys a wide variety of activities. Smith and his family are excited to be in Maine where they have deep ties and where they can embrace their love of the outdoors and commitment to community.

